Topic of police chief not brought up at city council meeting

A city council meeting in one Poinsett County town didn't go the way those who attended thought it might.

Those in attendance expected police chief Gary Hefner to make his case on why he should stay on with the Harrisburg Police Dept.

This comes after Mayor Randy Mills gave Hefner an ultimatum, to resign or be fired after Hefner was suspected of sending sexually explicit photos with a woman on his city-issued phone.

However, the city council stuck to the agenda, which didn't include public comments, although one person was removed by police during the meeting.

After the meeting, Region 8 News spoke to the woman suspected of sexting with Hefner.

The woman said she's been approached by police regarding the matter, and added her and her husband said this stems from a disagreement within their family that got out of hand and led to this accusation, which she also says is false.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.