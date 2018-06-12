Vape shop warning about possible synthetics mixed into CBD products

A Jonesboro vape shop wants customers to use caution when buying products labeled as CBD to make sure what they are getting is legitimate and not putting them at harm.

CBD is a compound found in the cannabis plant.

“CBD is not psychoactive so there’s no way to get a high or a feeling from CBD,” Emerald Triangle Administrative Co-Owner Zach Slater explained. “The CBD that we use is taken from industrial hemp so we’re operating under the U.S. Farm Bill in that aspect.”

The compound is sold as a vape additive, tinctures, capsules, a honey mix, or other edibles.

It’s said to have many medicinal benefits like providing relief from arthritis, inflammation, muscular dystrophy, and Parkinson’s disease.

Slater said the most important thing to note is that it does not contain THC, so it cannot get you high.

“It’s non-psychoactive across the board so if you do feel, become aware of a situation where you’re just like, “oh,” you want to back off and either bring that product to us and we can send it off and have it tested or let the shop where you purchased it know that it isn’t supposed to do this,” Slater said.

If you do experience a high from a supposed CBD product, Slater said it can be assumed that it likely has a synthetic compound added to it.

Those synthetics could include things similar to K2 or Spice, which can be very dangerous.

Slater said they began warning users about this after a local mother called them concerned for her son.

“Her son had partaken of a product called Supernova and he was behind the wheel and ended up having seizures and pretty much lost his mind from what we can gather,” Slater said. “He ended up in the hospital under some pretty severe circumstances.”

He said that items should be packaged with dosage amounts and instructions on the packaging.

“We have made it a mission to go and test pretty much whatever CBD-labeled products we can get our hands on as a thank you and to look out for this community because we wouldn’t be here without them,” Slater said. “Those are people we care about, our friends, family, and people that support us.”

Slater said they are big supporters of what CBD can do for people, so they don’t want these bad products to give it a bad reputation.

