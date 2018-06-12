Restaurant will stop delivery to North Jonesboro area after dark after shooting

A Jonesboro restaurant will stop delivery to the North Jonesboro area after dark after one of heir delivery drivers was shot.

According to a Facebook post on Dragon City's page, the restaurant will no longer deliver after 7:30 p.m. to areas in North Jonesboro, or around Johnson Avenue.

This comes after their delivery driver took himself to the emergency room after being shot Tuesday night.

The victim told police at the hospital that he was called to make a delivery at 509 Marshall St. He was given a phone number that was different from what was found on the restaurant's caller ID.

Around 9 p.m. the victim went to the address to make the delivery, but a witness told him he did not order anything from the restaurant.

As the driver was walking back to his car, he told police he saw two black male suspects come out from behind a neighboring house. He got into the car, locked the doors, and started the car.

The suspects approached the driver and passenger sides of the car and tapped on the window.

He then heard gunshots and "lifted his arm to cover his face and was shot in his right arm," the report said. He put the car in reverse and drove himself to the St. Bernards Medical Center.

Officer Rachel Griffin noted in the incident report that the victim's car windows in the front and rear were broken. The officer saw what appeared to "be a hole caused by a bullet in the driver side door."

"I observed a bullet fragment, and a single bullet laying in the driver seat of the vehicle, blood across the front seat, and a hole caused by a bullet in the passenger door," the officer stated.

No other description of the suspects were given.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant David McDaniel said it was too early to know if this attack was targeted or random.

"It's impossible to say at this point," McDaniel said. "It happened last night so it's the very early stage of the investigation. We have no way of knowing any motive or cause or if this was retaliatory in nature. We don't have any kind of evidence to suggest anything specific at this time other than we are currently looking at all possibilities."

If you have any information about this incident, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

