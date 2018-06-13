Church posts warning about gay pride event at AR theme park

An Arkansas church warned parents about bringing their children to Magic Springs because of a gay pride event. (Source: KARK)

KARK reports that Tuesday morning the Glenwood United Methodist Church posted on their Facebook page, "Please avoid taking your children to Magic Springs on June 30th. It's LGBT Pride Day."

"They're trying to say, pretty much, you're going to hell. It's not accepted," said Glenwood resident Lisa Mattorno. "You think if the biker rally hosted something from Magic Springs, you think they'd say don't go to the biker rally? I doubt it."

One member of the church, who didn't want to be identified, said she was unaware of the post and people who are gay are welcome at the church.

Magic Springs officials were not aware of the post but say that all groups are welcome.

