AR coroner questions arrest tactics - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR coroner questions arrest tactics

A coroner says law enforcement officials used excessive force while arresting a man whose family says he is mentally disabled. (Source: KARK) A coroner says law enforcement officials used excessive force while arresting a man whose family says he is mentally disabled. (Source: KARK)
LONOKE COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A coroner says law enforcement officials used excessive force while arresting a man whose family says he is mentally disabled.

According to KARK, Lonoke County Coroner Carla Horton posted on Facebook questioning the tactics used by deputies arresting Aaron Clark on June 8.

Clark was riding his bicycle when he was stopped for not having a light on his bike.

The family says he was jumped by six law enforcement officials and required nine staples in his head.

But Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley says Clark wouldn't cooperate with officers and a stun gun had to be used.

According to the sheriff's office, Clark has an extensive criminal background and history of drug use.

His mother says he is diagnosed with several mental illnesses and doesn't process commands in a normal way.

Click here to see the interview with Sheriff Staley.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Authorities investigate shooting in Independence County

    Authorities investigate shooting in Independence County

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-06-14 02:40:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 02:46:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, authorities there are investigating a shooting on Highway 69 Wednesday night. 

    According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, authorities there are investigating a shooting on Highway 69 Wednesday night. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Two killed in "Corning Y" crash

    UPDATE: Two killed in "Corning Y" crash

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:05:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:58:05 GMT
    Location of the crash at the "Corning Y." (Source: Google)Location of the crash at the "Corning Y." (Source: Google)

    Two Craighead County women were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision at the Corning Y, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary with the Arkansas State Police. 

    Two Craighead County women were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision at the Corning Y, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary with the Arkansas State Police. 

  • breaking

    Silver Alert issued for Independence County man

    Silver Alert issued for Independence County man

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:27:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:39:00 GMT
    Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)
    Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)

    The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an Independence County man who has been missing since June 12. 

    The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an Independence County man who has been missing since June 12. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly