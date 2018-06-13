AR coroner questions arrest tactics

A coroner says law enforcement officials used excessive force while arresting a man whose family says he is mentally disabled. (Source: KARK)

A coroner says law enforcement officials used excessive force while arresting a man whose family says he is mentally disabled.

According to KARK, Lonoke County Coroner Carla Horton posted on Facebook questioning the tactics used by deputies arresting Aaron Clark on June 8.

Clark was riding his bicycle when he was stopped for not having a light on his bike.

The family says he was jumped by six law enforcement officials and required nine staples in his head.

But Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley says Clark wouldn't cooperate with officers and a stun gun had to be used.

According to the sheriff's office, Clark has an extensive criminal background and history of drug use.

His mother says he is diagnosed with several mental illnesses and doesn't process commands in a normal way.

