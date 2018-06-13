Some lawmakers call for senator to resign after bribe allegation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Some lawmakers call for senator to resign after bribe allegations

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) -

Some lawmakers in Arkansas want a Little Rock senator to resign.

According to our partner Talk Business and Politics, Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, is the previously unnamed “Senator A” in recent federal court filings. 

On Monday, his attorney Tim Dudley bristled at any suggestion the Republican lawmaker and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson had accepted a bribe during his long tenure in the Arkansas State Senate.

Senator Linda Collins-Smith has called on Senator Hutchinson to resign, saying he's unfit to serve.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren says they should follow the process, before jumping to conclusions. 

Click here for more from Talk Business and Politics

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Authorities investigate shooting in Independence County

    Authorities investigate shooting in Independence County

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-06-14 02:40:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 02:46:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, authorities there are investigating a shooting on Highway 69 Wednesday night. 

    According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, authorities there are investigating a shooting on Highway 69 Wednesday night. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Two killed in "Corning Y" crash

    UPDATE: Two killed in "Corning Y" crash

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:05:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:58:05 GMT
    Location of the crash at the "Corning Y." (Source: Google)Location of the crash at the "Corning Y." (Source: Google)

    Two Craighead County women were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision at the Corning Y, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary with the Arkansas State Police. 

    Two Craighead County women were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision at the Corning Y, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary with the Arkansas State Police. 

  • breaking

    Silver Alert issued for Independence County man

    Silver Alert issued for Independence County man

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:27:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:39:00 GMT
    Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)
    Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)

    The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an Independence County man who has been missing since June 12. 

    The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an Independence County man who has been missing since June 12. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly