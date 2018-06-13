Some lawmakers call for senator to resign after bribe allegations

Some lawmakers in Arkansas want a Little Rock senator to resign.

According to our partner Talk Business and Politics, Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, is the previously unnamed “Senator A” in recent federal court filings.

On Monday, his attorney Tim Dudley bristled at any suggestion the Republican lawmaker and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson had accepted a bribe during his long tenure in the Arkansas State Senate.

Senator Linda Collins-Smith has called on Senator Hutchinson to resign, saying he's unfit to serve.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren says they should follow the process, before jumping to conclusions.

