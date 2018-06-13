Arkansas murder defendant can no longer represent himself

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A North Little Rock man who is charged with murder will no longer be allowed to act as his own attorney.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 43-year-old Parnell May has repeatedly interrupted his court hearings and the judge on Tuesday barred him from continuing as his own lawyer.



May did not complain about the ruling, but did complain that he's being subjected to double jeopardy because prosecutors upgraded the original first-degree murder charge to capital murder and are seeking a life sentence.



May has pleaded not guilty to the December 2016 beating death of 41-year-old Ann Marie Mireles. The state Public Defender Commission will hire an attorney to represent May.



Mireles' body was found outside the North Little Rock home where she and May had lived for three days.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

