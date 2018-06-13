ASP investigates crash between gravel hauler and train

Arkansas State Police have been called in to investigate a crash between a train and a gravel hauler a county employee was driving.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Greenfield Road, just off Highway 1.

Sheriff Molder told Region 8 News the crash involved a county employee driving a gravel hauler and a train. No word as to what caused the crash.

The employee was airlifted to the Med in Memphis. Their condition is not known at this time.

Since the crash involves a county employee, Arkansas State Police is leading the investigation.

The crossing was closed for over 2 hours.

No other details were immediately available.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.