ASP investigates crash between gravel hauler and train

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State Police have been called in to investigate a crash between a train and a gravel hauler a county employee was driving. 

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Greenfield Road, just off Highway 1. 

Sheriff Molder told Region 8 News the crash involved a county employee driving a gravel hauler and a train. No word as to what caused the crash. 

The employee was airlifted to the Med in Memphis. Their condition is not known at this time.  

Since the crash involves a county employee, Arkansas State Police is leading the investigation. 

The crossing was closed for over 2 hours. 

No other details were immediately available. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

