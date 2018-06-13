UPDATE: Two killed in "Corning Y" crash

Location of the crash at the "Corning Y." (Source: Google)

Two Craighead County women were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision at the Corning Y, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary with the Arkansas State Police.

Kaytlyn Herndon of Jonesboro and Bonnie Taylor of Brookland were going north in a 2012 Honda on Highway 135, while a 2013 Timpte was going east on Highway 62 when the crash happened around 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.

The Honda made a left hand turn onto Highway 62 into the path of the Timpte, ASP noted.

Both Herndon and Taylor were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and Highway 135, better known as the Corning Y.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told Region 8 News earlier on Wednesday that a passenger vehicle ran the stop sign and collided head-on with an 18-wheeler.

