Funny money floating around Piggott--literally - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Funny money floating around Piggott--literally

Piggott police say they've found dozens of fake $100 bills scattered around the court square. (Source: City of Piggott via Facebook) Piggott police say they've found dozens of fake $100 bills scattered around the court square. (Source: City of Piggott via Facebook)
Unlike real C-notes, these have foreign characters stamped on them. (Source: City of Piggott via Facebook) Unlike real C-notes, these have foreign characters stamped on them. (Source: City of Piggott via Facebook)
PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) -

A lot of funny money is floating around Piggott. Literally.

Lieutenant Jeremi Wicker of the Piggott Police Department said they have found dozens of fake $100 bills scattered around the court square.

As litter, that’s bad enough. But on Monday several of the bills turned up at local stores.

Unlike funny money with “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them, these have a foreign symbol stamped on them.

“If you don’t hold them up to the light or are not familiar with counterfeit money, you might take them,” Wicker said.

He said officers have recovered about 40 bills in the last few days.

