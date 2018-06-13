Business reports minor damage after door broken in storm

Power poles also had to be replaced in the area after the storm. (Source: KAIT)

The store's door was broken by the force of the wind Tuesday evening. (Source: KAIT)

The Mattress King manager said being in a building with so many windows can be nerve-wracking in a storm. (Source: KAIT)

The wind damage from Tuesday’s thunderstorm in Jonesboro seemed to center around the intersection of Caraway Road and Highland Drive.

That is where multiple power poles were snapped by the straight-line winds.

City Water and Light crews worked throughout the night to get those repaired. The new poles were installed by Wednesday afternoon.

There was also some minor damage reported from businesses in that area.

Perry Smith is a manager at Mattress King. He was working when the storm hit.

“I came out of the back room and I could see straight-line winds, the rain and everything blowing, and all of a sudden the front door just got sucked open and literally pulled one of the doors off the hinges and I was trying to grab that and pull it back in but I literally couldn't because the force was too strong,” Smith said.

The rain was blowing into the building, but Smith said they were able to get the door shut before any flooding could take place.

“When you’re in a glass building it’s kind of scary at times when all the windows start rattling,” Smith said.

The Mattress King roof also had some minor damage but Smith was thankful it wasn’t worse.

