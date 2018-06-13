County fights beaver problem, helps increase bounty

The beaver population has boomed, causing a major issue in Greene County, which has led officials to take action.

Region 8 News spoke with Dave Tierney, Greene County Road Superintendent, on Wednesday about the issue.

“We have a significant beaver problem, it’s an ongoing problem,” Tierney said. “We are constantly fighting beaver dams in all of our drainage structures.”

The county has seen water stopped up in many ditches and culverts due to reoccurring beaver dams.

“We take them out, we take them out again, there’s probably more than one, and that causes a lot of problems, not just for the road department, but for our farmers, too. Anytime you can’t move water, you’ve got a problem," Tierney said.

Many beaver-trappers have stopped trapping because the bounty was so little.

Greene County Judge Rusty McMillan took the issue to the Quorum Court, which approved a beaver eradication program for the county.

The county partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to raise the bounty on beavers.

“We have given NRCS our promise of money to supplement their bounty on beavers,” Tierney said.

The Greene County Conservation District, 206 North Rockingchair Road, raised the bounty from $15 to $25, which is now partially funded by the Greene County Road Department.

The conservation district must have proof that you are trapping in Greene County.

They will accept beaver tails on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Conservation District.

For more information, you can visit the Greene County Conservation District's Facebook page here.

