County fights beaver problem, helps increase bounty - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County fights beaver problem, helps increase bounty

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The beaver population has boomed, causing a major issue in Greene County, which has led officials to take action.

Region 8 News spoke with Dave Tierney, Greene County Road Superintendent, on Wednesday about the issue.

“We have a significant beaver problem, it’s an ongoing problem,” Tierney said. “We are constantly fighting beaver dams in all of our drainage structures.”

The county has seen water stopped up in many ditches and culverts due to reoccurring beaver dams.

“We take them out, we take them out again, there’s probably more than one, and that causes a lot of problems, not just for the road department, but for our farmers, too. Anytime you can’t move water, you’ve got a problem," Tierney said.

Many beaver-trappers have stopped trapping because the bounty was so little.

Greene County Judge Rusty McMillan took the issue to the Quorum Court, which approved a beaver eradication program for the county.

The county partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to raise the bounty on beavers.

“We have given NRCS our promise of money to supplement their bounty on beavers,” Tierney said.

The Greene County Conservation District, 206 North Rockingchair Road, raised the bounty from $15 to $25, which is now partially funded by the Greene County Road Department.

The conservation district must have proof that you are trapping in Greene County.

They will accept beaver tails on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Conservation District. 

For more information, you can visit the Greene County Conservation District's Facebook page here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Authorities investigate shooting in Independence County

    Authorities investigate shooting in Independence County

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-06-14 02:40:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 02:46:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, authorities there are investigating a shooting on Highway 69 Wednesday night. 

    According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, authorities there are investigating a shooting on Highway 69 Wednesday night. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Two killed in "Corning Y" crash

    UPDATE: Two killed in "Corning Y" crash

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:05:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:58:05 GMT
    Location of the crash at the "Corning Y." (Source: Google)Location of the crash at the "Corning Y." (Source: Google)

    Two Craighead County women were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision at the Corning Y, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary with the Arkansas State Police. 

    Two Craighead County women were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision at the Corning Y, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary with the Arkansas State Police. 

  • breaking

    Silver Alert issued for Independence County man

    Silver Alert issued for Independence County man

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:27:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:39:00 GMT
    Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)
    Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)

    The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an Independence County man who has been missing since June 12. 

    The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an Independence County man who has been missing since June 12. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly