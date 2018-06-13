Mop heads tossed in sewer system cause city-wide issues

There are certain items being tossed in drains that have officials with one area town's sewer system asking residents to stop it.

Officials say mop heads that have been tossed in drains have caused issues in Marmaduke’s sewer system.

The town's water department has received numerous complaints from residents concerning their sewer backing up.

“It’s mostly their toilets not flushing or their bathtubs not draining like they should,” William Dixon, the town’s water operator, said. “We’ll go out, pull a manhole and it’ll be flooded.”

Dixon said they’ve seen a lot of unnecessary things stuffed down into the sewer system, including two mop heads recently.

“It causes extreme problems for an entire neighborhood, instead of just a small area,” Dixon said. “Most recently, we had a sewer pump go out. That’s when we discovered the mop head. Luckily enough, when we cleaned it out, it started working again.”

Dixon urges residents to be mindful of what goes down their drains.

For more information on products you should not put down drains, you can visit the city’s Facebook page here.

