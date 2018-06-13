A-State’s MacDonald Named ABCA All-Region - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State’s MacDonald Named ABCA All-Region

JONESBORO, Ark. (6/13/18) – Arkansas State first baseman Kyle MacDonald has been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Central All-Region First Team as the selections were released by the ABCA Wednesday.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., MacDonald led the Red Wolves in a multitude of offensive categories in his first season after transferring from Crowder College and was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year for his efforts. He posted a triple-slash line of .346/.464/.665 with the .665 slugging percentage representing the seventh-best in school history and ranking as the best in the SBC along with 22nd in the nation.

MacDonald’s junior campaign included 15 home runs, tied for the second most in school history, to go along with 50 RBI, which is the 10th most in A-State history. Additionally, he recorded 66 hits, scored 50 runs, hit 12 doubles, legged out two triples, walked 39 times, and tallied 127 total bases.

A First-Team All-SBC honoree, MacDonald becomes the 12th A-State player to earn ABCA All-Region honors and is the first since Zach George took home ABCA First-Team All-Region accolades in 2015.

The Chair of the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America & Coach of the Year Committee is Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State University. Also on the committee is Dean Ehehalt of Monmouth University, Brian O'Connor of the University of Virginia, Butch Thompson of Auburn University, Jim Penders of the University of Connecticut, Steve Jaksa of Central Michigan University, Dan Heefner of Dallas Baptist University and George Horton of the University of Oregon.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 9,600 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. The 75th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 3-6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).

NCAA Div. I Central All-Region First Team

Pos.       Player                                   Cl.           School                                  State

C             Carter Perkins                   Jr.           South Alabama                 AL

1B           Kyle MacDonald               Jr.           Arkansas State                  AR

2B           Eddie Silva                           Jr.           Florida International       FL

3B           Ray Hernandez                 Sr.           Alabama State                   AL

SS           Tyler Frank                          Jr.           Florida Atlantic                  FL

OF          Travis Swaggerty              Jr.           South Alabama                 AL

OF          Joey Denison                     Sr.           Troy                                       AL

OF          Matt Heck                           Sr.           Houston Baptist                TX

DH          Joe Davis                             Jr.           Houston                               TX

P             Colten Schmidt                 Sr.           Louisiana                             LA

P             Logan Bailey                       Jr.           Louisiana Tech                   LA

P             Matt Canterino                 So.          Rice                                        TX

RP           Zach Schneider                 Jr.           Florida Atlantic                  FL

NCAA Div. I Central All-Region Second Team

Pos.       Player                                   Cl.           School                                  State

C             Jose Garcia                         Fr.           Florida International       FL

1B           David Fry                             Sr.           Northwestern State       LA

2B           Gaudencio Lucca              Sr.           Texas Southern                TX

3B           Drew Frederic                   So.          Troy                                       AL

SS           Matt Sanders                     Sr.           Troy                                       AL

OF          Drew Avans                        Sr.           Southeastern Louisiana LA

OF          Kamren Dukes                  Sr.           Texas Southern                TX

OF          Jacob Rhinesmith             Jr.           Western Kentucky          KY

DH          Rafael Ramirez                  So.          Grambling State               LA

P             Trey Cumbie                      Jr.           Houston                               TX

P             David Leal                            Jr.           Louisiana Tech                   LA

P             Matthew McCollough    Sr.           Houston Baptist                TX

P             Bryan Warzek                    Jr.           New Orleans                      LA

P             Tyler Gray                           Sr.           Central Arkansas              AR

RP           Dakota Mills                       Sr.           Sam Houston State         TX

