A-State’s MacDonald Named ABCA All-Region

JONESBORO, Ark. (6/13/18) – Arkansas State first baseman Kyle MacDonald has been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Central All-Region First Team as the selections were released by the ABCA Wednesday.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., MacDonald led the Red Wolves in a multitude of offensive categories in his first season after transferring from Crowder College and was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year for his efforts. He posted a triple-slash line of .346/.464/.665 with the .665 slugging percentage representing the seventh-best in school history and ranking as the best in the SBC along with 22nd in the nation.

MacDonald’s junior campaign included 15 home runs, tied for the second most in school history, to go along with 50 RBI, which is the 10th most in A-State history. Additionally, he recorded 66 hits, scored 50 runs, hit 12 doubles, legged out two triples, walked 39 times, and tallied 127 total bases.

A First-Team All-SBC honoree, MacDonald becomes the 12th A-State player to earn ABCA All-Region honors and is the first since Zach George took home ABCA First-Team All-Region accolades in 2015.

The Chair of the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America & Coach of the Year Committee is Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State University. Also on the committee is Dean Ehehalt of Monmouth University, Brian O'Connor of the University of Virginia, Butch Thompson of Auburn University, Jim Penders of the University of Connecticut, Steve Jaksa of Central Michigan University, Dan Heefner of Dallas Baptist University and George Horton of the University of Oregon.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 9,600 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. The 75th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 3-6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

NCAA Div. I Central All-Region First Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Carter Perkins Jr. South Alabama AL

1B Kyle MacDonald Jr. Arkansas State AR

2B Eddie Silva Jr. Florida International FL

3B Ray Hernandez Sr. Alabama State AL

SS Tyler Frank Jr. Florida Atlantic FL

OF Travis Swaggerty Jr. South Alabama AL

OF Joey Denison Sr. Troy AL

OF Matt Heck Sr. Houston Baptist TX

DH Joe Davis Jr. Houston TX

P Colten Schmidt Sr. Louisiana LA

P Logan Bailey Jr. Louisiana Tech LA

P Matt Canterino So. Rice TX

RP Zach Schneider Jr. Florida Atlantic FL

NCAA Div. I Central All-Region Second Team

Pos. Player Cl. School State

C Jose Garcia Fr. Florida International FL

1B David Fry Sr. Northwestern State LA

2B Gaudencio Lucca Sr. Texas Southern TX

3B Drew Frederic So. Troy AL

SS Matt Sanders Sr. Troy AL

OF Drew Avans Sr. Southeastern Louisiana LA

OF Kamren Dukes Sr. Texas Southern TX

OF Jacob Rhinesmith Jr. Western Kentucky KY

DH Rafael Ramirez So. Grambling State LA

P Trey Cumbie Jr. Houston TX

P David Leal Jr. Louisiana Tech LA

P Matthew McCollough Sr. Houston Baptist TX

P Bryan Warzek Jr. New Orleans LA

P Tyler Gray Sr. Central Arkansas AR

RP Dakota Mills Sr. Sam Houston State TX