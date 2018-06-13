White River Hunters & Trappers

Hunting and trapping served an important role on the White River and contributed to Jacksonport's economy. Join a park interpreter and learn what animals were hunted and trapped in this area and see some of the special techniques used to do it. This free event will be held at the Jacksonport Courthouse Museum on June 16, 2018 from 6:30 pm - 7:15 pm. You can call (870) 523-2143 for more information.

