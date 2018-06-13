Missing Independence County man found dead - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Missing Independence County man found dead

Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police) Wainwright Jackson Humphryes (Source: Arkansas State Police)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Silver Alert for a missing Independence County man has been canceled after he was found dead.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens told Region 8 News that 71-year-old Wainwright Jackson Humphryes of Oil Trough was found dead Thursday morning.

He apparently crashed his truck where he was last seen, the sheriff said. Foul play is not expected.

He was last reported to be seen in the 2600 block of Blackland Road in the Oil Trough area.

Humphryes had been missing since June 12.

Humphryes' family said he suffered from dementia and had heart problems, as well as used oxygen and suffered from COPD. 

