Silver Alert issued for Independence County man

The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an Independence County man who has been missing since June 12.

According to a post on the agency's website, the alert was issued for Wainwright Jackson Humphryes of Oil Trough. The 71-year-old man is described as a white male, about five feet, five inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has short brown hair, blue eyes and pale complexion.

Humphryes' family says he suffers from dementia and has heart problems, as well as uses oxygen and suffers from COPD.

He was last reported to be seen in the 2600 block of Blackland Road in the Oil Trough area. Humphryes was wearing gray sweatpants, a blue T-shirt and a red and black plaid buttoned up shirt.

He may be traveling in a white 1995 Chevrolet pick up truck, single cab with a toolbox in the bed of the pickup truck. The truck has a license plate number of 312XOK.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts can contact the Independence County Sheriff's Office at 870-793-8838 or their local law enforcement agency.

