UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 arrested in shooting

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Independence County authorities arrested two people after a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens stated Thursday in a news release that 33-year-old Michael Bryant was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the White River Medical Center where he later died.

The shooting happened on Highway 69 between Moorefield and Sulphur Rock. Authorities were called the scene just before 9 p.m.

Alex Brosius and Jesse Shoemaker were taken into custody, according to the sheriff.

Both are under investigation and the case will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney for formal charges.

  • ADC Director discusses issues with prison system with legislative committee

    Arkansas Department of Correction director Wendy Kelley spoke Thursday to a legislative committee about the department and issues dealing with contraband and staffing. (Source: KATV-TV)Arkansas Department of Correction director Wendy Kelley spoke Thursday to a legislative committee about the department and issues dealing with contraband and staffing. (Source: KATV-TV)
    The Arkansas Department of Correction is working to correct issues dealing with contraband and staffing concerns, the prison system's director told a legislative committee Thursday as family members of people who have died in prison say something must be done. 

  • Miss Arkansas preparations continue as event approaches

    Preparations continued Thursday for the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. (Source: KATV)Preparations continued Thursday for the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. (Source: KATV)
    A new Miss Arkansas will be crowned this week and the current Miss Arkansas said Thursday that winning the crown has given her an opportunity to see more of the daily lives of people in this state. 

  • Housing authority director clears up rent misunderstanding

    Residents attend public meeting about policy changes. (Source: KAIT-TV)Residents attend public meeting about policy changes. (Source: KAIT-TV)
    But after a public meeting, many realized it was a misunderstanding fueled by social media.

