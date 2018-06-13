UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 arrested in shooting

Alex Brosius is in custody as a suspect in connection with a shooting Wednesday night in Indendence County. (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)

Independence County authorities arrested two people after a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens stated Thursday in a news release that 33-year-old Michael Bryant was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the White River Medical Center where he later died.

The shooting happened on Highway 69 between Moorefield and Sulphur Rock. Authorities were called the scene just before 9 p.m.

Alex Brosius and Jesse Shoemaker were taken into custody, according to the sheriff.

Both are under investigation and the case will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney for formal charges.

