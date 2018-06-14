AR ranks 7th in pediatric drowning deaths - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas is number seven in the nation for pediatric drowning deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says accidental drownings are the number one leading cause of death among children between the ages of one and four years old.

Experts told KATV that teaching your child the basic skills, such as floating, kicking, and exhaling underwater, is recommended at a young age. 

Unless the parent knows how to swim, they should be taught by a professional.

"Kids you know they are pretty easily moldable so the younger you get them in there the easier it is for them to start learning some stuff like that and again you are going to have some kids that just really hate the water but the more you introduce it at least they may not like it but at least walk them through the kind of stuff. the muscle memory and everything down so that they know what to expect if they get into a situation," said Jim Daily, Harrison Cush Assistant Aquatics Director.

Arkansas saw a total of 16 deaths last year, eight being between the ages of one and four. The other eight accounted for people between the ages of five and 24 years old.

Just this week a two-year-old girl drowned in Jonesboro, according to police.

