New rice research center coming to Poinsett Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New rice research center coming to Poinsett Co.

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has announced plans to build a rice research facility in Poinsett County.

A news release Tuesday from the university states the facility will be built on 614 acres.

A $4 million gift from the Arkansas Rice Promotion Board helped purchase the land. The division is working to get more funding for facility construction, equipment, and other expenses.

The purpose of the rice research center is to "enhance production techniques best management practices for the grain in areas north of I-40 and west of Crowley’s Ridge."

According to Talk Business & Politics, a timetable for construction on the project was not released. However, officials hope the facility will be operational by 2021.

The university also conducts research on rice production in Stuttgart and Keiser.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

