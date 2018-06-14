Hot Springs official resigns after remark to black resident

The city manager of Hot Springs has resigned after shouting a racially insensitive remark at a black school district administrator in the gated community where they both live. (Source: KATV)

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - The city manager of Hot Springs has resigned after shouting a racially insensitive remark at a black school district administrator in the gated community where they both live.

Mayor Pat McCabe says the Hot Springs Board of Directors unanimously requested on Tuesday the resignation of David Frasher, who is white. The board discussed disciplining Frasher for the comment he made last week to Lloyd Jackson, deputy superintendent for the Hot Springs School District.

City documents say Frasher was walking with his child in the Red Oak Ridge subdivision when several unknown vehicles sped out of the nearby community pool entrance. Documents say Frasher shouted "You don't live here" at Jackson and his wife as they drove by.

Frasher says he's apologized to Jackson, who called the apology "disingenuous."

