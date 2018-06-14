Ritter buys large berry farm

A company dealing in crops such as cotton, wheat, and rice is now in the berry business thanks to a recent purchase.

Ritter Agribusiness announced Thursday the purchase of Gillam Farms in Judsonia.

According to Ritter, the farm is the largest blackberry producer in the state. The company will continue to operate the farm which also produces blueberries, strawberries, and pumpkins.

“The purchase of Gillam Farms is a tremendous opportunity to diversify our operations while continuing the legacy of our company,” Ritter Agribusiness President Kevin Wright said in the release.

Jeremy Gillam of Gillam Farms added, “We are very happy the farm will continue to be run by a family-owned, Arkansas company with a strong commitment to Arkansas agriculture.”

Ritter Agribusiness is a subsidiary of E. Ritter & Company based out of Marked Tree. It is also the parent company of Ritter Communications.

