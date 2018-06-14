Ritter buys large berry farm - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ritter buys large berry farm

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) -

A company dealing in crops such as cotton, wheat, and rice is now in the berry business thanks to a recent purchase.

Ritter Agribusiness announced Thursday the purchase of Gillam Farms in Judsonia.

According to Ritter, the farm is the largest blackberry producer in the state. The company will continue to operate the farm which also produces blueberries, strawberries, and pumpkins.

“The purchase of Gillam Farms is a tremendous opportunity to diversify our operations while continuing the legacy of our company,” Ritter Agribusiness President Kevin Wright said in the release.

Jeremy Gillam of Gillam Farms added, “We are very happy the farm will continue to be run by a family-owned, Arkansas company with a strong commitment to Arkansas agriculture.”

Ritter Agribusiness is a subsidiary of E. Ritter & Company based out of Marked Tree. It is also the parent company of Ritter Communications.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • ADC Director discusses issues with prison system with legislative committee

    ADC Director discusses issues with prison system with legislative committee

    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 02:48:42 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:43:51 GMT
    Arkansas Department of Correction director Wendy Kelley spoke Thursday to a legislative committee about the department and issues dealing with contraband and staffing. (Source: KATV-TV)Arkansas Department of Correction director Wendy Kelley spoke Thursday to a legislative committee about the department and issues dealing with contraband and staffing. (Source: KATV-TV)
    Arkansas Department of Correction director Wendy Kelley spoke Thursday to a legislative committee about the department and issues dealing with contraband and staffing. (Source: KATV-TV)Arkansas Department of Correction director Wendy Kelley spoke Thursday to a legislative committee about the department and issues dealing with contraband and staffing. (Source: KATV-TV)

    The Arkansas Department of Correction is working to correct issues dealing with contraband and staffing concerns, the prison system's director told a legislative committee Thursday as family members of people who have died in prison say something must be done. 

    The Arkansas Department of Correction is working to correct issues dealing with contraband and staffing concerns, the prison system's director told a legislative committee Thursday as family members of people who have died in prison say something must be done. 

  • Miss Arkansas preparations continue as event approaches

    Miss Arkansas preparations continue as event approaches

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:17 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:17:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:42:53 GMT
    Preparations continued Thursday for the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. (Source: KATV)Preparations continued Thursday for the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. (Source: KATV)
    Preparations continued Thursday for the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. (Source: KATV)Preparations continued Thursday for the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. (Source: KATV)

    A new Miss Arkansas will be crowned this week and the current Miss Arkansas said Thursday that winning the crown has given her an opportunity to see more of the daily lives of people in this state. 

    A new Miss Arkansas will be crowned this week and the current Miss Arkansas said Thursday that winning the crown has given her an opportunity to see more of the daily lives of people in this state. 

  • Housing authority director clears up rent misunderstanding

    Housing authority director clears up rent misunderstanding

    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:43:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-06-15 02:29:27 GMT
    Residents attend public meeting about policy changes. (Source: KAIT-TV)Residents attend public meeting about policy changes. (Source: KAIT-TV)
    Residents attend public meeting about policy changes. (Source: KAIT-TV)Residents attend public meeting about policy changes. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    But after a public meeting, many realized it was a misunderstanding fueled by social media.

    But after a public meeting, many realized it was a misunderstanding fueled by social media.

    •   
Powered by Frankly