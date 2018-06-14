Arkansas to ring bells in honor of WWI's end - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas to ring bells in honor of WWI's end

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas will ring bells across the state to salute 100 years since World War I fighting ceased.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state's World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee formally decided Wednesday that bells will ring 11 times on Nov. 11 to mark the day Allied countries signed an armistice with a defeated Germany.
    
The Department of Arkansas Heritage will reach out to local governments and organizations to host bell-ringing events across the state.
    
Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the committee in 2016 to decide how to honor the war's lasting efforts on the state. Nearly 72,000 soldiers from Arkansas served in the war, almost 2,200 of whom died from illness or injuries.
    
Administrative analyst Angela Kubaiko says the commission has endorsed more than 140 events since the group's inception.
    
___
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

