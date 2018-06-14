Whisky spills out after crash on AR interstate - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Whisky spills out after crash on AR interstate

A fiery crash led to Fireball whisky being spilled across an Arkansas interstate. (Source: ArDOT via Twitter) A fiery crash led to Fireball whisky being spilled across an Arkansas interstate. (Source: ArDOT via Twitter)
PULASKI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A fiery crash led to Fireball whisky being spilled across an Arkansas interstate.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 40, between Galloway and Kerr in Pulaski County.

Arkansas State Police told KATV injuries related to the crash were not life-threatening.

ArDOT posted photos of the crash and miniature bottles of whisky strewn about the scene.

"Looks like we’ll be working this for a while," ArDOT stated in a tweet.

