Whisky spills out after crash on AR interstate

A fiery crash led to Fireball whisky being spilled across an Arkansas interstate.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 40, between Galloway and Kerr in Pulaski County.

Arkansas State Police told KATV injuries related to the crash were not life-threatening.

ArDOT posted photos of the crash and miniature bottles of whisky strewn about the scene.

"Looks like we’ll be working this for a while," ArDOT stated in a tweet.

