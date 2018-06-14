TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash on I-555 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash on I-555

Arkansas State Police investigate a rollover crash on Interstate 555. (Source: KAIT) Arkansas State Police investigate a rollover crash on Interstate 555. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 555.

According to Jeff Presley, director of Jonesboro and Craighead County E-911, a car left the southbound lane of the interstate and rolled over several times onto Parker Road, just east of the Harrisburg Road overpass.

Police and emergency crews are on the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid this area and yield to first responders.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

