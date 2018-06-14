A Better Region 8: Jonesboro Church Health Center

Hello, I am Willie Hurst.

I am the medical director of the Jonesboro Church Health Center.

Since 1992, the JCHC has been providing health care to many in Northeast Arkansas.

The vast majority of our patients fall into the "coverage gap" which means they can't afford to buy insurance and don't qualify for government help.

That is where the JCHC steps in.

We provide our patients with primary care as well as preventable and specialty services.

We take care of our patients and their family's medical issues such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer screenings, and provide access to laboratory services.

In addition, we are blessed to have many local specialists who volunteer their time and talents to our clinic.

Today, we want to get the word out about how our clinic can help those in need.

Stop by and see us some time or tell your friends.

We are located at 500 Kitchen Street in Downtown Jonesboro.

You can also visit our website or like us on Facebook at Jonesboro Church Health Center.

Also, I'm here to encourage you to buy a box of peaches from us.

Each summer, we have our annual Peach Drive.

This is our biggest fundraiser.

The sale of these peaches helps us financially to provide medical services to our community. Not only do the peaches taste good, but when you buy a box, you will be helping a neighbor in need of medical care.

Thank you for making your neighbor's health a priority and helping us make A Better Region 8.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.