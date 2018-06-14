Sunscreen use important for children - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sunscreen use important for children

Doctors ask that children use sunscreen when they go outdoors. (Source: NBC) Doctors ask that children use sunscreen when they go outdoors. (Source: NBC)
(KAIT/NBC) -

As the temperatures continue to rise, doctors say it is crucial for parents to make sure their children are using sunscreen when they go outdoors. 

Doctors with both Texas Children's and the Baylor College of Medicine say that teaching children to apply sunscreen can even be a game like Simon Says. 

Dermatologist Dr. Shannan McCann said on average, people apply between 25 and 50% of the needed amount of sunscreen each day. McCann said a golf ball size amount is the right amount to use when going outdoors. 

Sunscreen should be applied every two hours with an SPF rating of 30, broad-spectrum coverage and should be water resistant for at least 30 minutes before heading outside. 

People should also wear a hat, with doctors saying sunscreens that are in aerosol cans can get less approval than creams. 

For children under six months old, parents can use sunscreens made especially for babies including those with hypoallergenic components, officials said. 

