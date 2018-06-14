GR8 Job: Ellington receives award from Arkansas Municipal League - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8 Job: Ellington receives award from Arkansas Municipal League

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington (right) received the Arkansas Municipal League Person of the Year award Thursday. Ellington and Arkansas State Drug Director Kirk Lane (left) stand with Doug Sprouse. (Source: Arkansas Municipal League via Facebook) Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington (right) received the Arkansas Municipal League Person of the Year award Thursday. Ellington and Arkansas State Drug Director Kirk Lane (left) stand with Doug Sprouse. (Source: Arkansas Municipal League via Facebook)
(KAIT) -

An area prosecutor was honored Thursday by a statewide group for his work on the opioid issue in the state of Arkansas. 

According to a post on the Arkansas Municipal League Facebook page, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington received the group's Person of the Year award during the group's convention in Little Rock. 

The award was given to Ellington to honor him for his work in supporting the "Arkansas Municipal League, @75arcounties and APERMA in our joint effort to fight the opioid crisis." 

The group also presented Arkansas State Drug Director Kirk Lane with the John Woodruff City Above Self Award for his work on the issue as well. 

The convention is scheduled to conclude June 15. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

