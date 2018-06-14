'Volunteer Work Day' at Crowley's Ridge State Park

June's volunteer work day will be painting traffic barriers and touching up safety paint on steps, curbs, and parking lots throughout the park. Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Just meet at the Visitor Center on June 16, 2018 between 8:30 am - 10:30 am. If you would like more information, you can contact the park at (870) 573-6751.

