Filings set for Marked Tree municipal races

It will be a large ballot in Marked Tree as several contested races will be decided by voters in the November general election.

According to a post on the Poinsett County Clerk's Facebook page, the filing period for Marked Tree city races recently ended with two people filing to run for mayor, while several candidates filed for city council races.

Both Jim Huff and McDaniel Danny Johnson filed to run for mayor this fall.

The winner will replace interim Mayor Steve Craig, who is not running for the seat. Craig became mayor earlier this year after the death of longtime Mayor Mary Ann Arnold in late 2017.

There are four city council races on the ballot this year.

In Ward 1, Position 2, incumbent Cleo Johnson Jr. is being challenged by Louis Bailey. Three people - Brad Daniels, Jackie G. Ragan, and Sheri Whitlow - are seeking the Ward 2, Position 2 seat on the council.

Craig is running for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat on the council and is being challenged by Julie Carter, while Lisa R. McCrary and Sierra Harsson Tacker are running for the Ward 4, Position 2 seat.

Three candidates - incumbent Jobi Teague and challengers Mike Dabney and Rhonda Gail Davis - are running for Marked Tree City Attorney. Also, incumbent City Clerk/Treasurer Pamela J. Wright is being challenged by Susan Johnson Macefe in the fall.

The filing period for the other communities in Poinsett County will be July 27-Aug. 17, with Election Day set for Nov. 6.

