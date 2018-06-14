Miss Arkansas preparations continue as event approaches - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Miss Arkansas preparations continue as event approaches

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

A new Miss Arkansas will be crowned this week and the current Miss Arkansas said Thursday that winning the crown has given her an opportunity to see more of the daily lives of people in this state. 

Miss Arkansas and Jonesboro native Maggie Benton told KATV that winning the crown has provided a valuable lesson. 

Benton said we've all been given different talents, struggles, triumphs, and trials and that they are not without purpose.

The preliminary competition continues this week, with the event at 7 p.m. June 16 on KAIT. 

