Woman dies after being hit by car

A woman died after a car hit her in Forrest City Wednesday night.

According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Lakiska Moore, 39, of Forrest City, was walking north on the inside southbound lane of N. Washington Street.

At around 8:50 p.m., a 2008 Chevy Impala driving on the same lane hit her.

Moore died in the crash.

The report said the weather was clear and the road condition was dry at the time of the crash.

