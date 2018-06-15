Tropical Smoothie giving away free smoothies - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tropical Smoothie giving away free smoothies

Wear a pair of flip-flops to Tropical Smoothie and get a free drink. (Source: Pablo) Wear a pair of flip-flops to Tropical Smoothie and get a free drink. (Source: Pablo)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Treat yourself to a free smoothie, and help children with life-threatening illnesses go to summer camp.

Friday is National Flip Flop at Tropical Smoothie.

Customers will get a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie from 2 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, just for wearing flip-flops. No strings, or shoelaces attached.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses.

There are two Tropical Smoothie locations in Jonesboro: 3410 E. Johnson Ave. and 2007 E. Nettleton Ave.

