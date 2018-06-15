Paragould police investigating fatal crash involving fire truck

Paragould police are investigating a fatal crash involving a fire truck.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 49.

According to Lt. Ken Jackson with the Paragould Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a Chevy Malibu hitting a telephone pole at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2600 Linwood Dr., when the driver, Wesley Crossno of Paragould, fled the scene.

The Malibu was northbound on Highway 49 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a southbound city fire truck stopped at the intersection near AJ's Exxon.

An employee at AJ's said he saw the whole scene unfold.

"I heard a loud crash and I looked up and this black car was almost buried up underneath this fire truck," Lowell Stephens said. "The driver's side was completely smashed in and the passenger's side was pretty rough too."

Jackson said the fire truck was responding to the original crash when the collision occurred.

After hitting the fire truck, the Malibu then pivoted and struck a Jaguar stopped at the intersection.

Stephens said police arrived on the scene almost instantly.

"As soon as they looked inside they immediately tried to get into the vehicle," Stephens said. "They were hitting windows with police batons and a ram and they couldn't get it open and they had to take the jaws of life to it to get the door open."

Jackson said Crossno died in the crash.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.