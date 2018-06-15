Lack of dad love? AR ranks low in Father's Day searches - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lack of dad love? AR ranks low in Father's Day searches

The Natural State ranks 43rd in the nation based on Father's Day searches on Google. (Source: up4 Probiotics) The Natural State ranks 43rd in the nation based on Father's Day searches on Google. (Source: up4 Probiotics)
(KAIT) -

Father's Day is this weekend and one company shows Arkansas comes up short on internet searches for dear ole dad.

The Natural State ranks 43rd in the nation based on research from up4 Probiotics.

The company stated on their website their findings were based on search volume per capita of commonly Googled phrases like “Father’s Day gifts” or “Father’s Day ideas.”

According to the findings, Missouri ranked 22nd. Texas came in at #1 while South Carolina is #50.

Despite the research, we're still expected to spend billions on dad for Sunday.

