Sheriff: Inmate walked away from work detail

Sheriff: Inmate walked away from work detail

Justin Wedge (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook) Justin Wedge (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail.

Justin Wedge was doing community service at the recycling center in Batesville when he walked away Friday afternoon, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department.

Wedge was last seen at noon.

He was in custody for fleeing on foot and obstructing governmental operations.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 870-793-8838.

