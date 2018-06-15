Arkansas jobless rate unchanged in May at 3.8 percent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' unemployment rate for May is unchanged from April's figure.

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services reported Friday that the jobless rate for May remained at 3.8 percent.

The department reported that the number of people with a job fell by nearly 1,200, but the number was offset by a drop of more than 1,600 in the civilian labor force and a decline of more than 400 people who were unemployed.

Nationwide, the jobless rate fell from 3.9 percent to 3.8 percent.

