Sheriff: Search of home turns up drugs, man arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: Search of home turns up drugs, man arrested

Ken Adams (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office) Ken Adams (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
Items deputies and investigators say they found during a search of Ken Adams' home in Marked Tree. (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office) Items deputies and investigators say they found during a search of Ken Adams' home in Marked Tree. (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) -

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Marked Tree man Friday after they say a search of his home turned up meth and marijuana.

Ken D. Adams, 47, is being held at the Poinsett County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 7 a.m. Friday, drug enforcement investigators from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Trumann Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 700-block of Lindsey Street in Marked Tree.

During the search, Sheriff Kevin Molder said investigators and deputies found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Adams is awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Three injured in two-vehicle crash

    Three injured in two-vehicle crash

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:43:39 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:50:17 GMT
    Three people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County. (Source: KAIT-TV)Three people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County. (Source: KAIT-TV)
    Three people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County. (Source: KAIT-TV)Three people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    Three people were taken to hospitals Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in Greene County. 

    Three people were taken to hospitals Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in Greene County. 

  • $20 million plant coming to Jonesboro

    $20 million plant coming to Jonesboro

    Friday, June 15 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:19:28 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:39:37 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Friday ground was broken at the site of a new manufacturing plant.

    Friday ground was broken at the site of a new manufacturing plant.

  • breaking

    Police respond to vehicle/pedestrian accident in Jonesboro

    Police respond to vehicle/pedestrian accident in Jonesboro

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:22:30 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:27:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant's office, Jonesboro police are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident Friday night at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Drake Street. 

    According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant's office, Jonesboro police are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident Friday night at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Drake Street. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly