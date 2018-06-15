Sheriff: Search of home turns up drugs, man arrested

Items deputies and investigators say they found during a search of Ken Adams' home in Marked Tree. (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Marked Tree man Friday after they say a search of his home turned up meth and marijuana.

Ken D. Adams, 47, is being held at the Poinsett County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 7 a.m. Friday, drug enforcement investigators from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Trumann Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 700-block of Lindsey Street in Marked Tree.

During the search, Sheriff Kevin Molder said investigators and deputies found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Adams is awaiting a probable cause hearing.

