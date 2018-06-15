Cross Co. jailers cited in DWI cases - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cross Co. jailers cited in DWI cases

Alvin Miller (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office website) Alvin Miller (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office website)
Zachary Silver (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office website) Zachary Silver (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office website)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A pair of Cross County jailers found themselves on the other side of the jail cell after authorities arrested the pair on suspicion of DWI, Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith said Friday. 

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Zachary Silver and Alvin Miller were arrested and have been relieved of their duties with the department. 

The department's website noted that Silver was cited for DWI-commercial vehicle, no seat belt and driving left of center around 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 15, while Miller was cited for violation of Omnibus DWI Act and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Smith said the pair, who have both been released from jail, will also not be allowed to return to work. 

Both Silver and Miller are awaiting court dates. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

