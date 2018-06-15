Kansas City police kill woman spotted with a sword

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigation after police in Kansas City, Missouri, fatally shot a 29-year-old woman seen brandishing a sword in a residential area.

Police on Friday identified the woman as Ashley Fulkerson of Kansas City. She was one of three people killed in two separate officer-involved shootings on Thursday.

Officers were called to a residential area of the city's north side. Police Capt. Lionel Colón says Fulkerson had barricaded herself in a shed after she was seen outside with a sword. Officers recovered a sword from the scene.

About an hour later, police fatally shot two men who were fighting in a downtown public square. Their names have not been released, but police say officers recovered a gun from one of the deceased men.

Police have released few other details.

