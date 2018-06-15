Possible landspout seen near Wynne - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Possible landspout seen near Wynne

WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -

According to a post from Thomas McCutchen on Facebook, a possible landspout was seen five miles west of Wynne Friday afternoon. 

