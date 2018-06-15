Powhatan's Pastime: Historic Baseball

Join us at Powhatan Historic State Park on Father's Day weekend for America's pastime. Baseball in the 19th century was a popular sport but was quite different from the game we know today.

Join the park interpreter for an introduction to 19th century baseball and get a chance to play the game that has captured the hearts of Americans for over a century. We'll have period correct balls, bases, and bats available. Baseball in this time was typically played without gloves, but you're welcome to bring yours to protect your hands. This event is free and happens at the Black River Picnic Area on June 16, 2018 from 1:15 pm - 2:15 pm. You can call (870) 878-6765 for more information.

