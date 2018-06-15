Longtime publisher, community leader John W. Troutt Jr. dies at 88

A memorial service will be held June 18 for a man remembered for his career in journalism as well as his active role in the community in which he lived.

According to a posting on the Emerson Funeral Home website, John W. Troutt Jr. died Thursday at St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro at the age of 88.

Troutt, whose family owned the Jonesboro Sun for 99 years before selling the paper to Paxton Media Group in Oct. 2000, grew up in Jonesboro and started carrying papers for the then-Jonesboro Evening Sun when he was ten years old.

He then became a reporter for the paper and then served as city editor, editor, and publisher at the family-owned paper.

Troutt also was a supporter of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, the obituary noted.

Troutt served in the U.S. Army, serving as a junior aide to Lt. Gen. Bruce Clarke, who led the 1st Armored Division in Fort Hood, Texas.

Locally, Troutt supported several area groups including Jonesboro Unlimited and City Youth.

Troutt is survived by his wife, Greta; one son, Bob Troutt and his wife, Pam; his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, John Edward Troutt.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 18 at the First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, with the Rev. Fred Haustein officiating.

The family requests that people considering giving memorials in honor of Troutt consider the First United Methodist Church, City Youth or Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.