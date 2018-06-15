JPD crime report released, shows drop

The city of Jonesboro has seen a drop in the amount of crime overall, officials said Friday in announcing the department's May 2018 crime report.

In the report, officials say crime overall was down 14% in May compared to the same time in 2017. The city has also seen a drop in total crimes reported month over month as well as crimes against persons, property crimes and crimes involving proactive policing.

In May 2014, the city saw 1,453 crimes reported down from 931 crimes reported in May 2018.

Crimes against persons, which include everything from murder and robbery to kidnapping, were down 28% in May, compared to May 2017.

Property crimes, including arson, burglary, and shoplifting, saw a 6% decrease in May, compared to the same time in 2017, while crimes of proactive policing were down by 12% in the same period, the report noted.

Crimes of proactive policing include drug, weapons, disorderly conduct and prostitution among other offenses, the report adds.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.