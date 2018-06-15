Three injured in two-vehicle crash

Three people were taken to hospitals Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in Greene County. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Three people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Three people were taken to hospitals Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in Greene County.

According to Greene County Chief Deputy Rick Mellow, the crash happened on 515 and 522 roads, which are near Highway 49 between Paragould and Marmaduke.

Deputies and emergency personnel went to the scene around 8:15 p.m. after getting a call about the crash.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.