Police confirm fatality in vehicle/pedestrian accident

Police have confirmed that a crash involving a pedestrian Friday night in Jonesboro was fatal.

Cpl. David McDaniel with the Jonesboro Police Department said Monday someone was killed in the crash.

However, the department is not releasing the name of the deceased or the crash report until next of kin is notified.

Jonesboro police were called to the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday around 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Drake Street.

