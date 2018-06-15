Police respond to vehicle/pedestrian accident in Jonesboro

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant's office, Jonesboro police are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident Friday night at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Drake Street.

Both Jonesboro police investigators and the Craighead County Coroner's Office are at the scene. However, the desk sergeant was not sure if the accident was a fatal, which happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

