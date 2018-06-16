Police: 3rd person charged in shooting of Tennessee teenager - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say the mother of an 18-year-old charged in the Tennessee shooting death of a 16-year-old has been charged with helping to hide her son's car afterward.

Nashville Police say they charged Ykela Williams, mother of 18-year-old suspect Oshae Stewart, on Friday night as an accessory after the shooting of 16-year-old Laquan Link.

Stewart and a 15-year-old are charged with criminal homicide in Thursday night's shooting.

The 42-year-old mother's bond is set at $10,000.

According to police, Stewart and the 15-year-old were in the car when shots were fired from it at Link.

Police say the three have refused to answer detectives' questions. Stewart is in jail in lieu of a $125,000 bond. The 15-year-old is in juvenile detention.

It's unclear if they have lawyers.

