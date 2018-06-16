Man killed in apparent farm accident, authorities say

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, a man was killed Saturday morning in an apparent farm accident.

Deputies went to the area of County Road 615, just off Highway 412, around 8 a.m. June 16 after getting a call about the accident. Authorities believe 22-year-old Cody Crow became trapped in a hopper bottom fertilizer trailer after slipping and falling.

Lawrence County authorities are investigating the accident.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.