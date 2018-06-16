Group hosts Juneteenth celebration in Jonesboro

Many gathered for a Juneteenth celebration in Jonesboro on Saturday.

KLEK 102.5 FM hosted the event at the University Heights Lions Club Park.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

"Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, it took until June 1865 for all the slaves to be free, " said KLEK talk show host Qubilah Jones.

Event organizers say it's important that younger generations remember the importance of Juneteenth.

"We want people to understand where they came from, we want them to look back at what happened and let's try to build our communities up better," she said. "We just want to raise awareness, bring the community out to fellowship and learn more about history."

The event included several guest speakers, vendor booths and bouncy houses for kids.

This is the group's first time to host a Juneteenth event.

